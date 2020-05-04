Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have arthritis pain?

These techniques are available in Valley hospitals

(WYTV) – If you’re having trouble with muscles, tendons and ligaments, it might be arthritis.

It can make moving around painful and limit your physical activity. But physical medicine specialists have two treatments that are growing more common and can help you heal faster.

The first is platelet-rich plasma. Doctors draw your blood, then concentrate the platelets in it and inject them directly into the affected area.

James Presley, M.D. from the Mayo Clinic’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation center says this treatment is incredibly beneficial.

“These treatments seem to be helpful in helping the healing process move along when it comes to tendon and ligament injuries and potentially to help decrease pain improve function.”

The second treatment is called bone marrow concentrate. Doctors extract stem cells from the bone marrow in your pelvis, then inject them in a solution straight into a painful joint. The result is less pain and more movement.

These techniques are available in Valley hospitals, but the best thing you can do is protect your muscles, tendons and ligaments from injury and find a happy place between staying active and avoiding overuse.