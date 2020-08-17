Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you have allergies?

How can you keep your allergies from acting up while cleaning?

(WYTV) – Many many of us are cleaning our homes more often to keep the coronavirus in check, but how can you avoid aggravating your indoor allergies when kicking up dust?

Plan ahead, take an antihistamine and use your nasal steroid spray before you start cleaning.

Make sure you have good ventilation, open the windows or wear a mask while tackling heavy-duty jobs.

Dr. Alice Hoyt from the Cleveland Clinic says to keep an eye out for mold or mildew in the basement.

“If you’re in a basement and it’s kind of mildewy, you really want to try to get it as dry as possible. You never want to have carpet on concrete – that can set up for mold.”

Allergens such as dust mites and pet dander are common in bedrooms. Pillow and mattress covers can help keep dust mites away.

If your pets go outdoors, they may track outdoor allergens inside.

If you suffer from fall allergies, give your pets regular baths and keep them out of the bedroom.