Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you feel like you’re on autopilot?

This pandemic has taken a mental toll on many people and psychologists say you have to prioritize your needs without feeling guilty

(WYTV) – How are you holding up under the coronavirus? It’s affected our work and how we live, and it can eat away at our mental health.

One Ohio mom, Cera Flynn, had a tough time managing her anxiety and depression.

At one time, Cera was caring for her husband who had the virus, their terminally-ill pet and trying to help her twin boys learn remotely, all while working full-time.

“In the moment, I think I was definitely just feeling overwhelmed. I was exhausted, I was beyond exhausted, I don’t even know if I could say I was depressed. I was just so overwhelmed and exhausted that I didn’t know what I was feeling, to be honest,” she said.

You survive on autopilot, just trying to get through the day.

Psychologists say you have to prioritize your needs without feeling guilty.

Deep breathing can help the mind focus on the present. Being outdoors and talking to family, friends or a professional can also be therapeutic.

If you’re looking for mental health services, many providers offer both in-person and virtual appointments.