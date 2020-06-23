Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you eat your feelings?

(WYTV) – With the coronavirus going around and all the other issues we’re dealing with, it’s easy to give in to feelings of anxiety and even depression.

Wouldn’t it be tempting to just eat our way out of that? Dieticians tells us that actually, yes, the right diet can help.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD/Cleveland Clinic says there is a connection between what we eat and how we feel.

“There has been a lot of evidence in the past decade really looking at the connection between food and mood. What we know is that foods that are very colorful – so plants – any kind of fruit, vegetable, really helps to boost mood.”

Yes, it can feel comforting to reach for sugary, highly-processed or fast foods, but that sort of diet can actually increase feelings of depression and anxiety.

In addition to nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables, omega-three fatty acids might also help boost our spirits.

Taking what’s called a probiotic and eating fermented foods, such as pickles and sauerkraut, can improve your gut health and contribute to lower rates of depression and anxiety.