Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you eat a lot of meat?

Go easy on the processed meats, including bacon, sausage and hot dogs

(WYTV) – If cooking out is on your summer agenda, what about all that meat on the grill? Is it good or bad for you?

You may have read or heard that eating a lot of meat can be harmful.

A new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association say yes, too much red meat could be bad for your heart and your overall health.

Kate Patton, RD of The Cleveland Clinic says eating both red and white meat may come with risks.

“A higher intake of processed red meat, unprocessed red meat or poultry – but not fish – was associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Go easy on the processed meats, this includes bacon, sausage and hot dogs.

When it comes to chicken, it’s best to stick with grilled. Fried and breaded chicken contain extra carbs and fats.

Fish is best. Fish is always a good option, and it’s not linked to heart disease.

Dietitians say try to work it into your menu two or three times a week.