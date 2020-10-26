Len Rome’s Local Health: Do you drink coffee every day?

Studies show coffee every day -- even multiple times a day -- can be good for you

(WYTV) – If you can’t go a day without coffee, you’re not alone. It’s actually good for your colon and slowing the spread of colon cancer.

A study from the American Medical Association looked at people who were getting chemotherapy for advanced colon cancer.

Coffee seemed to improve the chances of survival and held cancer growth in check.

Why? Dr. Suneel Kamath, with the Cleveland Clinic, says it’s full of antioxidants that fight disease.

“If you’re worried about drinking three or four cups a day, it’s probably safe and may actually be more beneficial than drinking less. So if you really like that ‘cup of joe’ in the morning and that one in the afternoon, like I do, keep doing it. It probably has a number of benefits, specifically to colorectal cancer and maybe for some others.”

It didn’t make a difference if it was decaf or regular. It seems that it was the coffee itself that helped and not so much the caffeine.

Other studies have linked coffee consumption to a reduced risk for diseases such as type 2 diabetes, liver disease and heart disease.