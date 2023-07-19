(WYTV)- For patients diagnosed with cancer, is there one diet that is better than another

Doctors say we should look at a diet that’s based more on plants and fiber.

And most Americans, 97% aren’t getting enough fiber. As a cancer patient, what should you be eating? A variety of fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds.

“The American Institute for cancer research shows that for every 10-gram increase in fiber in the diet, you improve survival after cancer diagnosis by 13%,” said Dr. Dawn Mussallem of the Mayo Clinic.

What do you stay away from? Skip the ultra-processed foods. Limit or avoid red and processed meats. The American Cancer Society says we’re not sure if there is a safe level of consumption for either red or processed meats. Best to stick to whole grains, not processed grains, but whole grains plus beans, lentils and peas.

You’ll add protein and fiber. And don’t neglect the fiber.

Processed meat is considered a carcinogen. Replace it whenever you can.