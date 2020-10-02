Len Rome’s Local Health: Dietitian’s role in cancer treatment

Ohio State is now leading a new clinical trial to deal with the shortage of dietitians at cancer care centers

(WYTV) – Go to a cancer care center for treatment, and you’ve got doctors and nurses, medical equipment, lots of medicine — anything missing? How about a dietitian?

A study at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Center found this specialist missing in action. There is only one dietitian for every 2,300 patients in outpatient cancer centers.

There’s the danger a patient can slip into malnourishment.

“It is so critically important that these patients are identified and identified very early, and dietitians are uniquely trained to be able to do that,” Colleen Spees said.

Ohio State is now leading a new clinical trial to deal with this shortage of dietitians.

For a start, it will provide lung cancer patients with medically-tailored meals delivered straight to their doors.

If this meal delivery and remote counseling method works, it could help dietitians consult more patients. It would be an example of how to bring this vital care to cancer patients across the country.