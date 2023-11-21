(WYTV)- A drug we use to treat diabetes could soon have another use.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found it may also be able to help reduce the risk of heart trouble in those who are not diabetic.

Could patients who are overweight or obese who don’t have diabetes find a benefit in this drug called semaglutide? Yes.

We know it worked in those with diabetes, able to reduce the risk for cardiovascular events by about 20%. The results are promising and could pave the way for future treatments.

“So, this marks the first intervention, either a lifestyle or a pharmacologic intervention, that’s ever been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients who are overweight and obese but don’t have diabetes,” said Dr. Michael Lincoff of the Cleveland Clinic.

The diabetic drug seems to work best in adults who are 45 and older, considered overweight or obese, not diabetic, and who have previously had a cardiovascular event.

The drug is available now but the Food and Drug Administration still has to review it for this extra use.