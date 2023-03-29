(WYTV)- Doctors diagnose more than 50,000 people in this country with kidney cancer each year.

There is no screening test specifically for kidney cancer.

When we do find it, it’s usually because we’ve been testing, looking, for something else.

Treating kidney cancer depends on how much it’s spread. When it’s small, surgery or heat or radiation can stop it. If the cancer has spread beyond the kidneys, doctors can use the patient’s own immune system to fight it.

“Other therapies that we may use are basically drugs that target the blood vessels that feed the tumor. So what we’re trying to do is shut down the nutrients that go to the tumor, and sometimes we use these drugs together,” said Doctor Thai Ho.

Kidney cancer is different because it does not respond to chemotherapy. But while you’re on some therapy for it, you can still have meaningful relationships with loved ones, friends, and family and you can travel, you can play sports.

Want to avoid kidney cancer? Don’t smoke, watch your blood pressure, watch your weight.

Your own family history could put you at risk, too.