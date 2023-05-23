(WYTV)- Did you know that some foods can increase your risk of dementia?

Yes, your diet can play a role in your thinking process.

A recent study found you may be increasing your risk for fuzzy thinking if more than 20% of your daily calories come from ultra-processed foods, beverages, chips, fast food, and even frozen foods.

So focus on a good diet and other healthy lifestyle choices.

“Exercise, proper sleep, engagement as far as staying mentally active. and I think it’s really that combination that’s going to have the most effect rather than each one separately,” said Dr. Charles Bernick of the Cleveland Clinic.

Diet is something you can control. Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can be beneficial for your brain health.

And people who follow the Mediterranean diet generally have a lower risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

And when’s the best time to start these healthy habits? Right now.