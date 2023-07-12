(WYTV) — We have some hot days ahead of us in the Valley this summer, and you’re likely to get thirsty working in the yard or sweating while exercising and playing sports.

If you find yourself having trouble concentrating or feeling fatigued, you may be suffering from dehydration. Your body is simply losing more fluid than it takes in. What do you look for?

“Some of the signs and symptoms can include headache, muscle aches, muscle cramps, some nausea, maybe even dizziness and light-headedness,” said Dr. Tom Walters of Cleveland Clinic.

To help prevent dehydration, it’s important to hydrate before heading out into the heat.

You’ll also want to avoid caffeine and alcohol.

If you’re working outside on a hot day, it’s best to drink eight ounces of water every 20 minutes or so. You can treat heat cramps and heat exhaustion at home with fluids, rest and air conditioning.

If you stop sweating, it’s a sign you may be severely dehydrated and it’s a medical emergency if you start to feel confused or disoriented. Dehydration can lead to heat stroke, and organ failure is next.