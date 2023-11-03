(WYTV) — Still grabbing a bite or two of fun size from your kid’s Halloween bags? Go for the dark chocolate when you find it.

There is one type of chocolate that actually offers some health benefits — in fact, a lot of benefits. Look for dark chocolate with 70%-85% cocoa.

“Dark chocolates have high levels of flavonoids, which is a plant-based chemical that has anti-viral, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties,” said Beth Czerwony, registered dietician of Cleveland Clinic. “When we’re looking at those types of properties, it directly relates to cardiovascular health. So decreasing blood pressure, decreasing stroke risk, and decreasing overall heart disease.”

When it comes to flavor, 70% cocoa won’t taste as bitter as 85%, and the fewer the ingredients, the better.

How much should you eat? One ounce three times a week — too much of a good thing can really be too much of a good thing.

How about white chocolate? That’s not really even chocolate at all. It’s more of a wax and tends to have the most sugar and fat.