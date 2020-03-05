Len Rome’s Local Health: Dangers of heart defects

Heart defects are common at birth but some are more serious than others

(WYTV) – Heart defects are common at birth, but some are more serious than others.

A northeastern Ohio family had a baby boy who faced a life-threatening heart problem.

Drew and Kari Erdman expected to welcome their second child with a routine delivery, but their baby boy arrived with a surprise: a heart murmur.

He needed open-heart surgery to repair his aortic valve, but soon after his mitral valve began to leak and three-month-old Carson Erdman was back in the operating room.

Dr. Hani Najm of The Cleveland Clinic says Carson’s surgery was quite unique.

“We repaired the mitral valve and we replace the aortic valve with a larger valve, which is the pulmonary valve and thereby, we’ve given the best options for that left ventricle to grow, as well as to normalize function.”

Carson’s heart has improved dramatically and doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say he’s avoided a future heart transplant.

The boy is doing well and doctors will follow him closely.

When he’s older, he’ll need a minor procedure to replace one of the grafts in his heart, but for now, he’s fine.