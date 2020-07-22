Len Rome’s Local Health: Cyberbullying

It can be really difficult for kids to open up to an adult and admit they're being cyberbullied

(WYTV) – For many kids, staying home while the virus is around has meant more time online on some device. Does that translate to a higher risk for cyberbullying?

It could and every parent needs to know that. Your child may have online ‘friends’ he doesn’t actually know, which opens the door for a bully.

“When you’re saying something and it’s not to the face of the person, people feel empowered about saying bad things, and then the other friends – or the other people – don’t even think the impact of that comment and they just ‘like it, like it like it,’ and so that impacts more the kid,” said child psychologist Dr. Tatiana Falcone.

Parents should, once a week, look at all the websites that the kids are going to, block some of the websites that are not appropriate and make sure their friends that they have online are real friends that they know.

Yes, it can be really difficult for kids to open up to an adult and admit they’re being cyberbullied.

If a child suddenly begins to become withdrawn, or complains of stomach aches or headaches, it could be a sign that they are dealing with an online bully.