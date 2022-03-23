(WYTV)- Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, we have no cures for these yet.

But we may be getting close right here in Ohio.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner medical center are working on it right now. They’ve discovered a new immune cell that not only preserves nerve fibers but also reverses nerve damage and can even bring back some function.

“It doubles the number of surviving nerves and it also stimulates a significant number of them to begin, regenerating new fibers or growing new fibers,” said Dr. Benjamin Segal of OSU Wexnar Medical Center.

What’s next?

It could lead to new breakthroughs for many neurological diseases and injuries. They said the idea of being able to restore neurological function is really amazing. The researchers will now try to extract this special cell and grow more of them in a lab.

And once we have batches of them, doctors can place these cells into patients as an effective treatment for neurological damage.