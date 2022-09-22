(WYTV)- Feeling sick?

Doctors say it’s best to test. Find out what you have and maybe there’s a treatment you can start to speed your recovery.

This coming cold and flu season may be a doozy. And, don’t forget, we still have the COVID out there, too.

It’s important to know what’s causing your symptoms, maybe you need something antiviral.

“Particularly for people who have underlying medical problems, it’s important to contact your physician right away when you notice symptoms because there may be testing and treatment available,” said Dr. Susan Rehm of the Cleveland Clinic.

Sorting it all out will be challenging because COVID, the flu and other respiratory illnesses have overlapping symptoms. But testing has evolved, we can get pretty precise, and doctors can test for a variety of viruses to see what you might have.

Of course, prevention is always better than treatment and vaccines are your best defense.