(WYTV)- So the coronavirus seems to be slipping away, fewer and fewer of us are coming down with it.

But what about it’s long term effects?

That’s called post-COVID syndrome, also known as long-haul COVID-19. It involves health problems that occur for many weeks, months and even years after recovering from the coronavirus.

“We are now more than two years out with working with this condition. and we have seen individuals who have had symptoms for a year and a half or two years out after their infection. So it does really seem appropriate, this name ‘long-haul,’ unfortunately,” said Dr. Greg Vanickahorn of the Mayo Clinic.

The two most common symptoms are shortness of breath and fatigue a really deep fatigue, just take out the trash or walk the dog and you need a three hour nap. Other symptoms can include dizziness, headache, a rapid heart rate and “brain fog,” you just can’t think clearly. And your original COVID didn’t have to be severe, it could have been mild.

If you’re still having symptoms two or three weeks after recovering from covid, definitely talk to your doctor.

This long-haul COVID-19 is not rare and occurs in at least 10% to 20% of people who have had the virus.