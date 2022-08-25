(WYTV)- If you’ve caught the COVID virus and the affects still linger, you’re what doctors call a long hauler.

What you’re mostly likely feeling is fatigue and breathlessness.

“Some systematic reviews and studies have shown this to be more common in older patients. but in our practice, we are seeing it more common in younger patients. it’s more common in females compared to males. it’s also more common in patients who have other co-morbidities and patients who have been having significant disease,” said Dr. Michael Ghobrial of the Cleveland Clinic.

When it comes to treating these kinds of long-hauler symptoms, every person’s treatment plan is going to be different. It may include exercises or therapy and it may go on for a year.

If you feel you have these long-hauler symptoms, talk to your doctor about a treatment plan.