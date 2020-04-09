Len Rome’s Local Health: COVID-19 myths

Information about the virus can be overwhelming and sometimes just plain wrong

(WYTV) – Have you heard that eating garlic can protect your from the coronavirus? Or taking a hot bath will do the same?

Don’t believe that stuff.

Information about the virus can be overwhelming and sometimes just plain wrong. For example, it’s a myth that hand dryers can kill the coronavirus.

“People are thinking hot air kills this virus and using blow dryers or somehow increasing the room temperature will help prevent the spread – that will not happen. That type of heat is not necessarily going to cause a change in the infectiousness of this particular virus,” said Dr. Frank Esper.

Some people believe mosquitoes can spread the virus, but that’s not the case.

Another myth is that ibuprofen can make a coronavirus infection worse. There’s no evidence of that.

And only older people are at risk. No, younger people can get infected, although not nearly as often as an older adults.