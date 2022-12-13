(WYTV)- A new study out now from the Cleveland Clinic looked at the coronavirus and whether getting it will put you at a higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

There have been some reports that it might, COVID-19 could potentially cause Type 2 diabetes due to a sudden spike in blood sugar.

Is that what the Cleveland Clinic discovered?

“What we found was that we’re identifying more cases of Type 2 diabetes, but we don’t think it was related specifically to COVID-19. rather, that it was that COVID-19 resulted in them being seen by the healthcare system for us to pick up an undiagnosed condition,” said Dr. Kevin Pantalone of the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic research found a different explanation for why some with COVID were being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. These patients quite likely already had diabetes but didn’t know it until they went for treatment for the COVID virus. Doctors believe some nine million Americans have type 2 diabetes and don’t realize it.

The recommendation today: screen for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes in overweight adults between the ages of 35 and 70.