(WYTV)- COVID-19’s still around, here and there, maybe a new variation or two.

And we’re still learning more about the long-term effects of COVID-19.

For some people who caught it, the effects still linger and now a new study shows the virus may bring on the risk for high blood pressure. It appeared in 20% of people who went to the hospital with Covid and 10 percent of those who recuperated at home.

“This study provides another important piece of evidence detailing the impact of COVID-19 on cardiometabolic health within the United States, particularly obviously blood pressure increases,” said Dr. Luke Laffin of the Cleveland Clinic.

There’s more to it. The researchers also found those in the hospital with COVID-19 and then high blood pressure were older adults, usually men who had other health issues and those taking certain medicines. Why this connection: COVID and then hypertension?

We’re not sure.

What happens with COVID-19? You grow listless, you gain weight, and before you know it, your blood pressure’s out of whack. Maybe.