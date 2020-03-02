Len Rome’s Local Health: Could it be walking pneumonia?

Walking pneumonia is a less serious form of pneumonia, caused by a different bacteria than typical pneumonia

(WYTV) — If a doctor says you have walking pneumonia, what should you do?

The cold and flu season can leave many of us miserable and most times we can chalk it up to the common cold, but what we think is a cold may turn out to be walking pneumonia.

“Sometimes it’s just a little harder to pick up. Some people think they just have a bad head cold, or a chest cold, and they’re kind of half-awake, walking through their day, and trying to get through the day’s work or whatever, and not realizing that they have it,” said Dr. Dan Allan at The Cleveland Clinic.

Some symptoms are cough, fatigue and headache. You may even feel short of breath.

Doctors can diagnose it easily enough and treat it with an antibiotic. If you seem like you’ve had a cold forever, time for a doctor to check you out.

Once you are cured, you may even have a really prolonged, dry cough that just doesn’t seem to want to go away for a week or two.