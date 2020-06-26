Len Rome’s Local health: Coronavirus survivor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We’ve heard so much about coronavirus cases and deaths, we want to you to hear this morning from a survivor, because most people do make it through.

This Ohio man, 60-year-old Mike Auletta, survived the virus. He went from being quarantined at home with trouble breathing, to a ventilator at the Cleveland Clinic.

Slowly, Mike began to recover. After rehab, he’s finally home, and very grateful.

“We don’t know how much time we have, so that time should be spent with family and friends and just enjoying what we have, because like I said, I came out of an induced coma and my mother was gone, I didn’t know that was going to happen. So, just enjoy your kids, enjoy your parents, your friends, that’s what life’s about,” Auletta said.

Mike missed Easter, his wife’s own battle with the disease, and the unexpected passing of his mother. The doctors treated him with everything they had at the time.

Mike Auletta spent six weeks at the Cleveland Clinic. He says he still feels short of breath at times, but that he is getting stronger every day.