Len Rome’s Local Health: Coronavirus risk in young people

Even people without major health issues are getting sick from the virus

(WYTV) – We’ve known from the start that the coronavirus can be very dangerous for the elderly, but that doesn’t mean young people aren’t at risk.

Medical experts are looking into whether vaping might be one reason why this country is seeing a higher number of younger people in the hospital in comparison to other countries.

Anyone putting a strain on their lungs and airways by vaping or smoking, increases their risk for complications, should they get the virus.

“This is a real disease. There are cases that we are seeing in the hospital, and some cases of people who are getting very sick and need life support. It’s true that not everyone will die from the disease, which is great, but the disease can be severe enough to affect someone’s life forever,” said Dr. Humberto Choi.

The most important thing people can do right now is to take precautions seriously.

