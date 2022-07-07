(WYTV)- You know how to cook burgers, don’t you?

We’re talking summer cookout with the unwanted guest: bacteria that can end up spoiling more than one meal.

Cook this incorrectly, and you could end up with a case of E. coli, a type of bacteria we find in raw and undercooked meat. How fast does it work?

“If somebody were to be exposed to e. coli in something they ate or drank, they may have symptom onset within a couple of days to a few weeks after infection or exposure,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapaske of the Mayo Clinic.

E coli bacteria can create some stomach-turning symptoms, such as abdominal pain and nausea. There’s more: bloody diarrhea and kidney damage, especially in young children. Older people are also at higher risk for problems with E. coli, as are pregnant women, people with underlying digestive problems and those with weakened immune systems.

The solution to all these problems is ridiculously simple: wash your hands and thoroughly cook your hamburgers.