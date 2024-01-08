(WYTV) — Trying to eat better in the new year? Which fat is the best fat to use in the kitchen — saturated, unsaturated, polyunsaturated — it can be confusing.

Let’s start with saturated fat: it’s a type of fat that turns solid at room temperature. Coconut oil is an example, so is palm oil.

“Saturated fat consumption is directly related to cholesterol levels in the blood,” said Dr. Regis Fernandes of Mayo Clinic. “The higher the saturated fat intake, the higher will be the cholesterol level in the blood.”

Two types of unsaturated fats are considered healthy fats: polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats. They’re good fats because they do not raise the LDL cholesterol level. LDL is low-density lipoprotein — that’s the bad cholesterol.

The opposite is high-density lipoprotein. HDL is considered a good cholesterol because it measures the amount of cholesterol that is removed from your arteries back to the liver.

You’ll find these good fats in olive oil, avocado oil, and soybean and vegetable oil.

So remember, fats that raise your bad cholesterol levels and increase your risk for heart disease are the ones to avoid.