Len Rome’s Local Health: Concerns after quitting smoking

Weight gain is a common concern for people who are looking to kick their smoking habit

(WYTV) — One might think, if you give up smoking, that you are going to gain weight. It has been said before and even might be your excuse for quitting.

What is more dangerous, possible weight gain after quitting or not quitting at all? The answer is that quitting smoking is still best for your overall health.

“Even if you do gain some weight back, and you may have some risk of heart attack or stroke, ultimately, your risk of death is less if you quit smoking,” said Dr. Nikita Desai at The Cleveland Clinic.

Studies have shown that many people gained between seven to 10 pounds in the first six years after they stopped smoking.

People who smoke do so to relieve stress or to suppress appetite. When they begin to quit, they can fall into unhealthy dietary habits.

Though quitting is ultimately the best thing to do for your health, if it is a concern, talk to your doctor.