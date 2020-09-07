Len Rome’s Local Health: Colorectal cancer

If you catch it early, it is highly treatable

(WYTV) – Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in this country.

You should start to look for it at age 50, unless it runs in your family or you have some other risk factors.

Men are more likely than women to get colorectal cancer and those who are obese, have diabetes and who smoke.

Cancer experts tell us there are other high-risk groups.

“African Americans are often diagnosed with either more advanced disease or may have more aggressive disease when they are diagnosed,” said Dr. John Kisiel. “There is more encouragement for African Americans to maybe start screening at age 45.”

Doctors say we most commonly find colorectal cancer around age 67 and the risk goes up as the age goes up.

If you catch it early, it is highly treatable. Of course, if it’s diagnosed later, it’s less likely curable.

Colon cancer has been called the most fatal, yet most preventable, disease.

For those uncomfortable with a colonoscopy or even a test based on a stool sample, doctors offer this advice: colon cancer can kill yo, .embarrassment will not.