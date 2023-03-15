(WYTV)- We have new research this morning from the Cleveland Clinic on colorectal cancer.

It shows that what we call young onset colorectal cancer deaths seem to come in clusters around the country. We’re in one.

Young onset means exactly that, doctors finding this cancer in people under the age of 50. The researchers found little of it in the southwest, California and the mountain west. But they found hot spots for it in the Midwest and the Great Lakes region.

“Basically this study was trying to tease out what the actual geographic regions of disparity look like for young onset colorectal cancer mortality and then we’re trying to figure out what’s causing that going forward,” said Blake Buchalter of the Cleveland Clinic.

And the answer to that is, we don’t know why. No one has ever tried to track geographic patterns for young onset colorectal cancer deaths. The research will continue.

According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and women in the United States.

Screenings for colorectal cancer should start at age 45. Those who are at an increased risk may have to be screened sooner, your doctor will know.