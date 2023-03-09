(WYTV)- Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death in this country.

The latest recommendation from the government: start screening at age 50 unless there are other risk factors, we’ll talk about those in a moment.

Men are more likely than women to get colorectal cancer, and those with a history of inflammatory diseases. And there’s one more high risk group.

“African Americans are often diagnosed with either more advanced disease or may have the more aggressive disease when they are diagnosed,” said Dr. John Kisel of the Mayo Clinic.

While most of us should get our first colonoscopy at age 50, African Americans might want to start at age 45. Other risk factors may include family history, inherited syndromes, obesity, diabetes, smoking, diet and age. The risk continues to advance the older you get.

If doctors catch it early, colon cancer is highly treatable, if later, not so much. Colon cancer has been called the most fatal, yet most preventable, disease.

Is it embarrassing and uncomfortable to have a colonoscopy….but embarrassment won’t kill you. Colon cancer will.