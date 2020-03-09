Len Rome’s Local Health: Colon Cancer Awareness Month

This form of cancer comes with warning signs that, regardless of your age, you should never ignore

(WYTV) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness month, and in recent years, doctors are finding more young adults with the disease than ever before.

Colon cancer can happen at any age. However, this form of cancer comes with warning signs that, regardless of your age, you should never ignore.

“The most important thing is probably bleeding with your bowel movements – that’s not normal. Bleeding is never normal. There’s a lot of different things that can cause bleeding, it doesn’t mean its cancer, but it should be looked at,” said Dr. Matthew Kalady.

The primary screening tool for colon cancer is the colonoscopy. Some people fear it or the preparations that come with it.

However, the prep has gotten much better and easier to tolerate.

There is a chance you may never need a colonoscopy; a stool test and blood test may be enough. Talk to your doctor to find out more.

Want to avoid colon cancer? Try eating a low fat, high fiber diet. It can lower your overall risk of developing the cancer.