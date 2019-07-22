Len Rome’s Local Health: Cold Brew Coffee

Dr. Roizen says drinking coffee can lead to a reduced risk for type two diabetes, liver disease and heart disease

(WYTV) – Is a cup of coffee good for your health?

Some studies say it’s loaded with antioxidants, which can reduce your risk for some diseases, but can we get the same benefits from cold brew?

Dr. Michael Roizen of the Cleveland Clinic says a recent study shows that cold brew coffee doesn’t have as many benefits.

“This is actually brewed without hot water. Takes longer, and it has a little less acidity, and a little less antioxidants. When I say a little — it’s about fifty percent less antioxidants.”

If you like your coffee cold, but want to hang onto those antioxidants, you can brew it hot and then have it over ice.

Roizen says drinking coffee can lead to a reduced risk for type two diabetes, liver disease and heart disease.

If you like your coffee full of cream, sugar, syrups or whipped cream – those can wipe out any health benefits.

He says the healthiest way to enjoy your coffee is to have it black.