(WYTV)- Cluster headaches are not that common, but they are extremely painful.

And they often occur right now, during the fall season.

They come on fast and hard.

Imagine an excruciating head pain that reaches peak intensity in seconds. It can last 15 to 20 minutes, so intense you can’t stand or sit still. And then, again, it shuts off like a light switch.

This is a cluster headache.

“For patients who struggle with this, for six to 12 weeks, they may have multiple headaches per day, maybe one to eight headaches per day. And then just as abruptly as the cycle started, the cycle will shut off. and they might be headache free for months or even a year before another cycle starts,” said Dr. Carrie Robertson of the Mayo Clinic.

Many times, cluster headache will occur without a trigger but they do tend to be seasonal, and the fall is one of the seasons that the cycle starts. There is no cure for cluster headaches, but treatments are available to help decrease the pain, shorten the headache period and prevent the attacks.

A cluster headache differs from a typical migraine, fewer than one percent of the population has them.