(WYTV)- As it gets colder, we may see fewer and fewer of those really bad headaches called cluster headaches.

They tend to cluster around the start of spring and fall, they are intense and they come on hard and fast.

It’s an excruciating head pain that reaches peak intensity in seconds. It can last 15 to 20 minutes. You can’t sit still, you can’t stand up, you can’t lie down. And then, it’s gone, just like that.

“For patients who struggle with this, for six to 12 weeks, they may have multiple headaches per day, maybe one to eight headaches per day. and then just as abruptly as the cycle started, the cycle will shut off. And they might be headache free for months or even a year before another cycle starts,” said Dr. Carrie Robertson of the Mayo Clinic.

Many times, cluster headache will occur without a trigger but they do tend to be seasonal.

There is no cure for a cluster headache, but treatments are out there to help decrease the pain, shorten the time you’re suffering and even prevent the attacks.

Again, a cluster headache is a rare headache disorder that differs from a typical migraine…fewer than one percent of the population has them.