(WYTV)- Clinical depression is a mood disorder than can affect anyone and at any age.

The signs and symptoms, though, are not the same for everyone. There are differences between adult depression and teen depression.

Whether you are 13 or 30, depression can affect anyone, but it’s different in adults and kids. A typical adult symptom may include the classic depressed mood. In a child or adolescent, you might see more irritability, cranky behavior, isolative behavior.

“They used to want to hang out with friends. Now they’re not. Grades are suffering. They’re struggling to get done what they normally do every day. They’re tired all the time, they can have sleep problems, they can have eating problems,” said Dr. Marcie Billings.

It’s the change in their normal behavior parents should watch for. Weight loss in adults is a common sign of depression but can be different in kids. They’re not gaining weight appropriately or they’re gaining too much.

The good news is that there are treatment options for adults and for children. A good place to start is talking with your primary care provider, don’t have one? Get one.