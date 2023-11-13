(WYTV) — If you’re looking for that youthful glow, be aware of three anti-aging mistakes you might be making. They all have to do with your skin.

The first mistake: forgetting to use sunscreen. Dermatologists say it doesn’t matter if it’s cloudy outside or you spend your day working indoors, a bit of sunscreen is always a good idea.

“A lot of people I see will wear their sunscreen first thing in the morning,” said Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, a dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic. “However, as the day goes on, they don’t reapply and I think that what most people don’t realize is that sunscreen only lasts for 30 minutes, 30 minutes to two hours.”

Use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every two hours or so. And if you have makeup on, you could use a powder SPF instead.

The second anti-aging mistake is not using a retinoid to help stimulate collagen. That helps keep your skin plump and it’s a nightly skincare routine.

Finally, we often forget to use a topical antioxidant such as vitamin C or ferulic acid to eliminate brown spots.

The most expensive brands may not be the best: the key is to look at the ingredients. If you’re unsure, ask your dermatologist.