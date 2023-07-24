(WYTV) — Do you take any medicine for high cholesterol? About 86 million American adults have it, but only around half are taking medicine to lower it.

Cleveland Clinic research has found that taking a cholesterol-lowering drug before you develop heart problems can really cut your risk for heart trouble before it ever shows up.

“What we saw was that people with a high cholesterol — and these were statin-intolerant patients — but patients with high cholesterol, who were at risk for a heart-related event but had never had an event, had a very large reduction in their risk when they were treated with bempedoic acid, which lowers LDL cholesterol and it reduces inflammation,” said Dr. Steven Nissen.

Bempedoic acid is for people who can’t take a statin. If you feel fine but have elevated LDL, that’s the bad cholesterol, and you should talk to your doctor. She might want to put you on a statin or bempedoic before your heart surprises you.