(WYTV)- A report from the Centers for Disease Control shows that many children under the age of five aren’t eating enough fruits and vegetables.

What they are doing is drinking too many sugar-sweetened beverages.

It’s really important for a child to eat the right foods to help with her health and development.

“So if they’re not eating fruits and vegetables, they’re not getting the fiber intake that they need and kids and adults alike don’t get enough fiber. Fiber is going to help regulate the blood sugar, help with hunger and satiety, help with bowel movement patterns, so fiber is really important. Also just simply vitamins and minerals, also micronutrients, like zinc and other things are going to be in fruits and vegetables, so what they’re missing out on is a problem,” said Jennifer Hyland, RD at the Cleveland Clinic.

Why aren’t kids eating enough fruits and vegetables? Maybe their parents aren’t. Or they weren’t exposed to healthy food at a young enough age.

Don’t lecture, mom and dad. Nutritionists say offer your kids the good stuff and let them choose.