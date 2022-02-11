(WYTV)- Has your child put on a little weight during the pandemic? Maybe more than just a little?

A study from the Centers for Disease Control shows that the rate of increase in the body mass index nearly doubled for our children between the ages of 2 and 19. Why did this happen?

So what can parents do to help with this? Be sure your child is getting enough sleep, isn’t eating in front of screens, has access to healthy foods and is staying active during the day.

“Some of the main reasons for the change in these numbers and the alarming results have to do with the increase in screen time that children were experiencing during the pandemic, a change in their sleep habits, an explosion in their stress level, lack of exercise and disruption of routines,” said Dr. Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic.

It’s also important to avoid nagging about weight or dieting. That can trigger an eating disorder.

The CDC study results aren’t unique to children, many adults put on weight, too. Time to get that under control.