(WYTV)- Here’s something to put on your back to school list: check your child’s hearing.

Children who have an undiagnosed hearing issue can end up really struggling in class and with their friends.

You know your child can see the board, but what if he or she can’t hear the teacher? Audiologist say it’s especially true in kindergarten and elementary school-aged kids. Several things can cause hearing loss in children but noise is a big culprit.

“One of the major issues we’re seeing right now are children that have listened to mp3 players or ipods very loudly for long periods of time,” said Dr. Kelly Conroy of the Mayo Clinic.

Infections or other problems in the middle ear can lead to hearing loss. And hearing problems can run in families.

A hearing check should be a standard part of your student’s back-to-school routine, because earlier detection can lead to earlier intervention. You want them to be as successful as they can in a situation where there is some issues with hearing.

Keep in mind with kindergarten and elementary kids are really still picking up on a lot of their language and speech skills. They’re also learning to get along socially with other children, keep their ears open.