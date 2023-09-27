(WYTV)- How’s the young student in your family doing?

Are you sure he’s hearing everything okay? Children with hearing issues can end up really struggling in class.

You know your child can see the board and you hope she can hear the teacher. Audiologists say this is especially true in kindergarten and elementary school-aged kids. Several things can cause hearing loss in children but noise is right there at the top.

“One of the major issues we’re seeing right now are children that have listened to mp3 players or iPods very loudly for long periods of time,” said Dr. Kelly Conroy of the Mayo Clinic.

Infections or other problems in the middle ear can lead to hearing loss. Hearing problems can run in families. A hearing check should be a standard part of your student’s regular routine, the earlier we find a problem, the sooner we can do something about it.

You want your kids to be as successful as they can be in a situation where there is some issue with hearing.

Kindergarten and elementary kids are really still picking up on a lot of their language and speech skills. They’re also learning to get along socially with other children. Keep their ears open.