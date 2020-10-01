Len Rome’s Local Health: Childhood cancer patient finds hope and treatment in northeast Ohio

Ten-year-old Lucy spent the last year battling a rare cancer at the Cleveland Clinic

(WYTV) – Each year, nearly 16,000 children in this country develop some sort of cancer. One of them found hope and a cure in northeast Ohio.

She is 10-year-old Lucy Spada from Wisconsin. Lucy spent the last year battling a rare cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma.

She started treatment at a local hospital in Milwaukee. In February, the family temporarily moved to Ohio for more specialized care at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

“It was a combination of standard of care chemotherapy, radiation therapy,” Dr. Peter Anderson said.

“She was so brave and awesome through the whole thing. She kept a smile on for the whole time, which was really great,” Dr. Erin Murphy said.

In May, family and friends welcomed the Spadas home with an epic parade. Then the family and Lucy were back in Ohio in July for Lucy’s final treatment and to hear some good news — she is cancer-free.

Lucy will continue to receive regular testing to make sure the cancer doesn’t return. In the meantime, the 10-year-old is loving life back home.