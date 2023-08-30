(WYTV) — Checking your child’s hearing should be on your back-to-school list.

You know your child can see the video board, but what if he can’t hear the teacher? Children with an undiagnosed hearing issue are only going to struggle socially and academically.

Audiologists say it’s especially true in kindergarten and elementary school-aged kids.

“Because that’s when they’re really learning a lot of their language and speech skills,” said Kelly Conroy, an audiologist at Mayo Clinic. “They’re also learning to get along socially with other children.”

Children can lose their hearing in several ways, but noise is a big culprit — they’re listening to MP3 players or iPods very loudly for long periods of time.

Infection or other problems in the middle of the ear can lead to hearing loss, and hearing problems can run in families.

A hearing check should be a standard part of your student’s routine when school begins because earlier detection can lead to earlier intervention.