Len Rome’s Local Health: Challenges with remote learning

Child psychologists say it's important to set clear boundaries so kids know when mom and dad are working

(WYTV) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed many of our lives. More parents are working from home and some children are learning from home, too. Sounds like it could make for some stress.

Child psychologists say it’s important to set clear boundaries so kids know when mom and dad are working, or when they can ask for a snack or help with an assignment.

“Before the pandemic when mom and dad were home, it meant mom and dad were available and it was family time, and this is a really challenging shift in the paradigm for kids to make,” said Dr. Emily Mudd, with the Cleveland Clinic. “To think that now that mom and dad are home that they are now always available and it’s not always family time.”

Parents should not feel bad about how productive they are on the job.

It can be hard to multitask with new demands, so be sure to take breaks when you’re able to. Have some forgiveness for yourself and be patient with yourself, your partner and your children.

When the kids are learning remotely, it may be possible to let them sleep in a bit. That way, you’ll have some time alone to work.