Len Rome’s Local Health: Cervical cancer

Most cervical cancers are the result of the human papilloma virus

(WYTV) – This year, doctors will diagnose 94,000 cases of gynecological cancer.

There are five types, but there is only one we can we prevent through screening and vaccination, cervical cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cervical cancer used to be one of the top causes of cancer for women in this country, but no longer. We can stop it from happening.

“Cervical cancer is a preventable cancer through screening tests and then also vaccines,” said Dr. Christopher DeStephano. “The screening interval is starting at 21 years of age, every three years.”

Doctors use the PAP smear test to identify abnormal cells in the cervix.

For women over 30, doctors typically add a test to look for human papilloma virus, also known as HPV.

Most cervical cancers are the result of the human papilloma virus.

Nearly 80 million people have HPV and there are more than 40 strains that can cause cancer.

That’s why the HPV vaccine is such an important prevention measure, but screening guidelines can and do change, so stay in touch with your doctor.