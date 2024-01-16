(WYTV)- January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Each year, we find more than 11,000 new cases of cervical cancer in this country.

Many women often show no signs of it early, screenings are crucial.

This cancer develops in the cells of the cervix. Women who have been exposed to the human papillomavirus or HPV are most at risk. Routine Pap smears or HPV screenings can help detect precancerous cells.

“We recommend cervical cancer screening start at age 21 for most women and continue thereafter about every three to five years, depending on the type of screening that’s performed,” said Dr. Kristina Butler of the Mayo Clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that women receive a Pap smear until age 65. It’s also important for women with high-risk factors or postmenopausal women to continue regular screenings. Practicing safe sex and getting the HPV vaccine can reduce your risk of cervical cancer.

In the advanced stages, cervical cancer is going to show up as blood and pain. Don’t let it get that far.