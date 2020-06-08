Len Rome’s Local Health: Celiac disease

Celiacs disease can be found through a blood test

(WYTV) – Celiac disease is an immune reaction to eating gluten. It effects around one in a hundred people.

This autoimmune disease tends to run in families.

Gluten is a protein that shows up in wheat, barley and rye, and it can damage your intestine if you have celiac disease.

Dr. Murray, gastroenterologist from the Mayo clinic describes the common symptoms as, “abdominal pain, diarrhea, bloating, excess gas, fatigue, anemia.”

Vitamin deficiencies can be common, too.

Celiac disease can be found through a blood test.

The only treatment: avoid that protein gluten. Sometimes it’s obvious in a product and sometimes it’s not.

It can be in pastas, breads, pizza, as well as sauces and marinades.