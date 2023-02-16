(WYTV) – Cataracts are one of the most common eye conditions in the world.

Chances are, most people are going to develop cataracts at some point in their lives.

It can be like looking through a fogged-up window when you have one. As we age, the lenses in our eyes break down and get cloudy.

Instead of just replacing cloudy lenses with new, artificial ones, eye surgeons are using lenses customized for the patient. The cataracts are gone and other vision problems, too.

“That really tells you how remarkable and revolutionary the technology has become where patients who were troubled with glasses or needing contacts to see, multiple glasses to function, and with a simple process with the right technology, that they are independent of any kind of visual needs. They can function with good vision,” said Dr. Dave Patel, a doctor of ophthalmology at the Mayor Clinic

The customized lens surgery takes about 15 minutes, is safe, painless and patients often see better in minutes.