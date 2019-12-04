Len Rome’s Local Health: Caring for patients with malignant brain tumors

Testing genetic markers will become the standard for patients with malignant brain tumors

(WYTV) – The prognosis for malignant brain tumors is usually pretty bleak, but the American Cancer Society predicts 80,000 people will be diagnosed with a brain tumor each year.

In a new study at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, doctors are looking at the genetic makeup of brain tumors.

They found that survival among patients more than doubled when the patients had a particular biomarker, which is a molecule found in blood or tissue.

The doctors could treat the tumor with specific chemotherapy and radiation.

“It’s very important to personalize care for the individual patient and that’s why biomakers, prognostic and predictive biomarkers, are so important,” said Dr. Arnab Chakravarti with the Cancer Center.

Not only is the success of these individualized treatments giving some patients new hope, but it’s also it’s giving them more time to spend with their loved ones.

The doctors are also looking at targeted drug therapies as part of individualized treatment. This is all with the hope of increasing the rate of survival.